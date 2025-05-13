Appetite for alcoholic beverages growing in India, already world's largest whiskey market

Heady news, it certainly isn't.

A new report says that India is showing a growing appetite for alcoholic beverages (alcobev) at a time when China, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, France and Italy are turning away from these intoxicants.

IWSR, a global authority on alcobev data and insights, reports that among the top ten alcobev-consuming countries, only Mexico, and Brazil along with India are defying the global downturn in alcobev consumption.

India ending up as an outlier with a growing appetite for alcobev is driven by a few factors.

Some experts suggest that a "peak alcohol" phenomenon, similar to "peak oil", might be occurring in the mature economies and this might be fuelling the drop in consumption there. Younger generations in these countries are opting for less frequent drinking or abstaining altogether due to increasing health awareness.