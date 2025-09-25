FASTags must cut queues, not lengthen them as they are doing now

The gap between purpose and reality is not hard to spot. The simple logic of a radio tag on the windscreen and instant debit on the wallet keeps breaking down under everyday Indian conditions. Rain streaks the lens, grime blurs digits, low sunlight produces glare, a tag is poorly placed, or a reader is misaligned. The system drops to number plate recognition or manual entry, and with each fallback, the delay grows. The more we rely on people to patch the system in the moment, the more we drift away from true automation that should prevent a queue in the first place.

Inconsistent practice makes matters worse. Drivers and staff are unsure about exemptions when the fault lies in the machine. They are unclear about what to do when a reader misfires or a tag refuses to respond. A routine passage becomes a small negotiation. A delay for one vehicle travelling down the line increases the waiting time of everyone behind in that lane.

Immediate solutions

Two quick fixes may help:

Create a sustained guidance programme with clear lane-side signs, app and SMS nudges, and a simple entitlements card. Set up a system to issue an incident number whenever a FASTag reader or ANPR camera fails and establish an on-site and app-based grievance desk as the first help point.

Create one national playbook, booth job aids, and a standing order that lets supervisors resolve failures at the booth. Install tools to auto-waive the amount when a reader fails, issue time-limited payment links when camera confidence is low, log incidents automatically with real-time dashboards and provide regular training.

This process cuts waiting time because it keeps vehicles moving instead of being stuck at the barrier.

The car is waved through and logged without charge if the reader fails. If it does not, a quick retry is made, and failing that, the system shifts straight to number plate recognition. Matches are billed instantly; low-confidence cases get a slip with twenty-four hours to pay, so the lane is never blocked. Disputes are handled by a grievance officer on the spot within ten minutes or waived. Clear, predictable rules reduce arguments, speed up decisions, and shorten queues.

In the AI era, a light digital copilot at each plaza can turn improvisation into accountability. Call it "Toll Sense". It would fuse radio reads and camera frames, flag standard failure modes such as glare or rain on the lens and prompt the following action. A small language model can act as a live coach, telling the operator exactly what to do when the system detects a known fault.

It can enforce confidence-based charging so that camera deductions happen only above a published threshold; otherwise, it issues a time-limited link. It can create a one-tap grievance ticket that includes time, lane, images and logs, with a countdown to resolution and a named contact at the site. Most importantly, it can keep auditable privacy first logs without hoarding personal data.

The grievance system must be visible and strong. Every plaza should display a toll helpline and the name or role of the on-site grievance officer.

A three-step ladder can build trust: resolve at the booth within ten minutes, at the plaza desk the same day, or through a regulator portal within seventy-two hours, with tracking always visible to the driver. Publish monthly scorecards for each plaza showing average booth dwell time, share of waivers due to system faults, and grievance closure times. When performance is measured in public, performance improves.

Finally, design for Indian conditions, rather than treating rain and dust as excuses, and enforce one hundred per cent High Security Registration Plates.

The choice is simple. We either restore genuine automation with humane fail-safes or institutionalise manual patches that look clever but feel medieval. FASTag has not failed, but we have been unable to run it with discipline, which has prevented it from unleashing its full potential.