Sister Chandra and how Parai Attam announced the coming of Dalit women Sakthi to the world

1993. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for Dalit women to start performing Parai Attam, a traditional art form historically performed by Dalit men during funerals.

Sister Chandra, the woman behind this quiet cultural revolution, had been doing community service in Dindigul when she noticed how poorly paid the men performing Parai Attam were.

"I felt that people were not respecting the art or the artiste because of their social status," she recalled.

Sister Chandra also sensed the quick shift of the villagers' interest from folk arts to community TV. "Each village has different art forms which they used to perform during festivals, but when people started enjoying television, art forms started dying," she went on.

Determined to revive the art form, Sister Chandra decided to form a troupe of her own. But being a woman, she had to also fight many gendered stereotypes around the art form, which was considered exclusively the domain of Dalit men.

"I was rejected by village folk artistes as they didn’t believe a woman was strong enough to carry a parai and perform," she remembered.

At last, seeing her persistence, traditional village folk artiste Guru Ramadass taught her Parai Attam. Soon, Sister Felci and a group of village women joined, becoming the first batch of what would eventually be known as the Sakthi group.

Now, Sister Felci has taken charge of it. As public perceptions changed, Sakthi's popularity grew significantly. It began teaching more than 20 art forms including Parai Attam, Oyil Attam, and Silambam.

Along with an offline batch of 20 students, two batches of online art classes were also introduced. They perform in and around several districts of Tamil Nadu and have also made their mark on the international stage. Sakthi is now flourishing.