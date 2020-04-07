UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen

By Agencies

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been shifted to the intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.

Johnson, 55, asked UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him as he was moved on Monday to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St Thomas' Hospital in London, a move Downing Street said was a 'precaution' should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

The deterioration of Johnson's health took many in Britain by surprise. Hours earlier, he had tweeted that he was in good spirits and thanked the National Health Service for taking care of him and others with the disease.

“On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms," Johnson said in the tweet. He said he was keeping in touch with his team “as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

"Over the course of this afternoon (Monday), the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the ICU at the hospital," a Downing Street spokesperson added.

"The Prime Minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary," the spokesperson said.

Raab, speaking after taking temporary charge, said the 'team spirit' within the government would be focussed on taking Johnson's plans to defeat the pandemic forward.

The minister said: "The government's business will continue. The Prime Minister is in safe hands with that brilliant team at St Thomas' hospital, and the focus of the government will continue to be on making sure that the Prime Minister's direction, all the plans for making sure that we can defeat coronavirus and can pull the country through this challenge, will be taken forward".

"There's an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister, and making sure that we get all of the plans the Prime Minister's instructed us to deliver, to get them implemented as soon as possible.

"And that's the way it will bring the whole country through the coronavirus challenge that we face right now," the minister said.

Downing Street said Johnson remains conscious and is receiving "excellent care", for which he thanks all National Health Service (NHS) staff for their hard work and dedication.

The prime minister's spokesman said earlier Monday that Johnson had spent a comfortable night and remained in charge of government after being admitted to the hospital because his cough and fever persisted.

Speaking earlier at the government’s daily coronavirus press briefing, Raab said Johnson was being “regularly updated,” but said he had not spoken to him since Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II has been kept informed about Johnson's health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.

According to the BBC, Johnson was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care.

However, he has not been put on a ventilator.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Johnson had messaged from his hospital bed to say that he was in 'good spirits' and staying in contact with his ministers to oversee the UK's coronavirus fightback despite his hospitalisation on Sunday night due to persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

He was last seen in public applauding the NHS and other key workers just outside his flat in Downing Street last Thursday and posted his last Twitter video message on Friday in which he said he was still displaying minor symptoms.

"I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.

But we're working clearly the whole time on our programme to beat the virus," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his UK counterpart a speedy recovery via Twitter:

Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Police officers stand outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday April 6, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Johnson had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. He continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak until Sunday. He released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation urging Britons to stay home and observe social distancing measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

News that Johnson had been transferred to intensive care drew an outpouring of support from around the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump said “Americans are all praying for his recovery.”

“He’s been a really good friend," Trump said during a White House press briefing. "He’s been really something very special — strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up.”

Trump said he asked two “leading companies” to contact officials in London about therapeutics that could be of help. He did not identify the companies, but said “we have contacted all of Boris’s doctors, and we’ll see what’s going to take place, but they are ready to go.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that he was sending his support to Johnson, his family and “the British people at this difficult time. I wish him well.”

Former Prime Minister David Cameron who went to school with Johnson, said in a tweet that he was thinking of Johnson and his family and that he was “in great hands, and we all want you safe, well and back in @10DowningStreet.”

The new leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said on Twitter: “Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, is herself recovering from coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital as a message to the nation from Queen Elizabeth II was being broadcast Sunday evening. The 93-year-old monarch urged the public to show resolve and follow advice to stay inside.

Buckingham Palace said the queen was being kept informed about Johnson's condition.

Concerns had been growing about Johnson’s welfare ever since he posted a message Friday in which he appeared red-eyed and flushed, saying that he was feeling better, though was still feverish.

Johnson has continued to work throughout his illness, to the concern of some of his colleagues. With the U.K. still approaching the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, both he and his government are under intense pressure.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

The government said Monday that 51,608 people had been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Britain, 5,373 of whom have died.

Johnson is visibly overweight but is not known to have any underlying health conditions, though prime ministers do not usually make their health status public.

Britain’s unwritten constitution does not have a clear rule for what happens if a prime minister becomes incapacitated or dies. Seven prime ministers have died in office, but the most recent was in 1865.

Johnson delegating Raab to fill in for him clarifies things for now, but it does not mean Raab would automatically take over permanently should a new leader be needed.

Jill Rutter of political think-tank U.K. in a Changing Europe, said Johnson’s illness should spur rival Cabinet ministers to unite and show that "they don’t require him there to actually be a functioning government.”

Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging science at University College London, said it seemed that the prime minister needs help breathing, although he had no particular information on Johnson’s case.

There are multiple ways for doctors to support a patient's breathing, he said, including having oxygen on demand or being connected to a ventilator.

“It is quite common for people with COVID-19 to decline quite rapidly, and they may need to progress to invasive ventilators,’’ Hill said in statement.

Dr. James Gill, a family doctor and lecturer at Warwick Medical School, said Johnson's condition “must underscore for everyone, across the world, how indiscriminate this virus is, ignoring, class, character, wealth and position."

“For some people, the coronavirus outbreak just became real," he said.