Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hong Kong increase to 84

Published: 25th February 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported on Tuesday three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 84.

Two of the additional cases, which involve a 55-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son, are related to a Buddhist temple in North Point area in Hong Kong Island.

So far, there are at least seven cases found related to the temple, Head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan said during a press briefing, Xinhua reported.

After two confirmed COVID-19 cases were found related to the temple days ago, the CHP urged those who had visited there in January and February to call the CHP's hotline. According to Chuang, the hotline has so far received calls from 153 people.

The Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has sent staff to the temple to collect environmental samples.

Out of 33 samples collected, those from spots inside the temple including kneeling mats and bathroom faucets were tested positive for COVID-19, Chuang said.

The other additional case confirmed on Tuesday involves a 33-year-old man, the son of a 62-year-old patient who has been confirmed as Hong Kong's 72nd COVID-19 case.

The newly-diagnosed patient is a staff member at the Mong Kok East Station of Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system. The CHP's investigations showed that he had been on sick leave after developing fever on February 20.

Chief Manager of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority Sara Ho said at the briefing that out of the 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two patients have passed away, 64 remain hospitalized, while 18 have been cured and discharged from the hospital as of Tuesday noon.

