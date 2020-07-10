India, China hold 'Working Mechanism' meeting to review progress made in Ladakh disengagement

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and China on Friday reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector and reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.

The two countries held the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs on Friday. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while the Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

An MEA release said that the two sides agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"The two sides recalled the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers on June 17, 2020 as well as the agreement between two Special Representatives (SRs) during their telephonic conversation on July 5, 2020, and reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols," the release said.

It said that as agreed by the two SRs, the senior commanders will meet soon to discuss further steps so as to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation in a timely manner.

"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector. They agreed that it was necessary for both sides to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders," the release said.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the ongoing communication both at the diplomatic and military level to ensure early resolution of the situation. They agreed to hold another meeting of the WMCC in the near future.