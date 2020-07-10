STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India, China hold 'Working Mechanism' meeting to review progress made in Ladakh disengagement

The MEA said that both sides agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Published: 10th July 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and China on Friday reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector and reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.

The two countries held the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs on Friday. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while the Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

ALSO READ| Amid boycott call, Uttarakhand prepares report of Chinese firms involved in power sector

An MEA release said that the two sides agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"The two sides recalled the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers on June 17, 2020 as well as the agreement between two Special Representatives (SRs) during their telephonic conversation on July 5, 2020, and reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols," the release said.

It said that as agreed by the two SRs, the senior commanders will meet soon to discuss further steps so as to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation in a timely manner.

"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector. They agreed that it was necessary for both sides to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders," the release said.

ALSO READ| Frame policies to drive away Chinese goods from market: Traders’ body

The two sides also agreed to maintain the ongoing communication both at the diplomatic and military level to ensure early resolution of the situation. They agreed to hold another meeting of the WMCC in the near future.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China standoff India China talks India China faceoff China WMCC meeting Ladakh disengagement Ladakh clash
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp