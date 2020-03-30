COVID-19: Pakistan records 1,597 coronavirus positive cases, 18 deaths

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: At least 100 new cases were reported from across the country that took the total tally of coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan to 1,597, while the death toll stood at 18, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Pakistan by far has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South Asia.

ALSO READ | Pakistani squash great Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London​

Punjab recorded 593 cases, the highest number in the country. The province was followed by Sindh with 502 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 192 cases, Balochistan with 141 cases, Islamabad with 43 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan with 123 cases.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The lowest number of cases has been recorded in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Six cases have been reported in the region whose residents are upset with the establishment for setting up quarantine facilities in the area to treat those infected by the virus from across the country.