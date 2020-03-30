STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Pakistan records 1,597 coronavirus positive cases, 18 deaths

Pakistan by far has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South Asia with Punjab province recording 593 cases.

Published: 30th March 2020 12:31 PM

Pakistani volunteers check the body temperature of passengers arriving at a railway station in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Pakistani volunteers check the body temperature of passengers arriving at a railway station in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: At least 100 new cases were reported from across the country that took the total tally of coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan to 1,597, while the death toll stood at 18, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Pakistan by far has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South Asia.

Punjab recorded 593 cases, the highest number in the country. The province was followed by Sindh with 502 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 192 cases, Balochistan with 141 cases, Islamabad with 43 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan with 123 cases.

The lowest number of cases has been recorded in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Six cases have been reported in the region whose residents are upset with the establishment for setting up quarantine facilities in the area to treat those infected by the virus from across the country.

