STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

First emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from US arrive in India

President Biden on Tuesday had noted that the US was rushing a whole series of help to India. 

Published: 30th April 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

The first shipment of COVID supplies arriving from the US in India.

The first shipment of COVID supplies arriving from the US in India. (Photo | @USAndIndia)

By Online Desk

Just days after U.S. President Joe Biden assured India of help with medical supplies to combat the dire COVID-19 crisis caused by the second wave of coronavirus in the country, a shipment of emergency relief from the US arrived in New Delhi on Friday. 

President Biden on Tuesday had noted that the U.S. was rushing a whole series of help to India. 

"I spoke at length with Prime Minister Modi. We are sending immediately a whole series of help that it needs, including providing remdesivir & other drugs that can deal with disease and help recovery," Biden said.

U.S. is one among the many countries that have pledged support to help India meet its growing demand for resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had announced a 10-million-dollar package to assist the country in tackling the virus spread while Bitain confirmed that 400 oxygen concentrators would be sent to India.

The U.S. Embassy in India took to Twitter to share that its first emergency COVID-19 relief shipment had arrived in India. 

The embassy added that the United States stands with India as the country fights the pandemic together. 

Following the dispatch of the shipment to India, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) informed PTI that more help is on the way.

A USAID official said that the Biden administration is working to expand the oxygen supply chain in India which is reeling from the "extreme burden on the hospital system."

Meanwhile, Delhi Customs facilitated the "swift clearance of COVID material" received from America.

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, the shipment reportedly included 200 Size D oxygen cylinders with regulators, 223 Size H oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits and 84,000 N-95 face masks.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US India ties US India relations US covid help India US COVID relief
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp