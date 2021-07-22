STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Categorically stand by findings of Pegasus Project, says Amnesty International

Amnesty International categorically stands by the findings of the Pegasus Project, and that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, read a statement.

Published: 22nd July 2021 04:17 PM

Amnesty International

Amnesty International (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amnesty International on Thursday said it "categorically stands" by the findings of the Pegasus Project and asserted that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

The comments by Amnesty International came after some media reports quoting a few Israreli journalists said that the human rights group has claimed that it never said that the recently leaked phone numbers was specifically a list of numbers targeted by Pegasus spyware.

Amnesty claimed that the "false rumours" being pushed on social media are intended to distract from the widespread unlawful targeting of journalists, activists and others that the Pegasus Project has revealed.

"Amnesty International categorically stands by the findings of the Pegasus Project, and that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. The false rumours being pushed on social media are intended to distract from the widespread unlawful targeting of journalists, activists and others that the Pegasus Project has revealed," Amnesty International said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Israel appoints commission to review Pegasus spyware-maker NSO

ALSO READ | French President Emmanuel Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware

