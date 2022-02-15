STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Fake accounts created in Pakistan to defame India over Hijab row, says fact-checker

Notably, a section of students protested demanding to ensure 'uniform norms' for girl students in Government Degree College in Karnataka and asked the girls to attend classes without wearing hijab.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row, Pakistan

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is using the digital medium to fulfil their 'wicked agenda' and defame India on the ongoing Hijab row controversy, reported Digital Forensics, Research and Analytics Center (DFRAC).

This "dirty trick" is being played by Pakistan to disturb India's internal peace and distract common people from the problems in their own country.

Notably, a section of students protested demanding to ensure 'uniform norms' for girl students in Government Degree College in Karnataka and asked the girls to attend classes without wearing hijab.

There are thousands of fake accounts created who are using the popular hashtags over Hijab row. The geographical location and other data reveal that the top five accounts that interacted the most with the controversy hashtags are from Pakistan.

Following this, a video of a girl Muskan Khan went viral where she was being heckled by a group of miscreants over the removal of Hijab.

ALSO READ: No disturbance as Bengaluru schools reopen amid hijab row

The geographical map shows that much traffic over the controversy is coming from different countries with #Muskan. The maximum number of users who tweeted on this hashtag were from Pakistan, with more than 3000 users tweeting on the topic.

According to the data, there are more than 125 new accounts created for the hashtag Muskan, on February 9, just when the hashtag was at its peak.

One account tweeted as many false and misleading tweets as it can. In one of the tweets, this fake account has thanked the Taliban, and in another, it had thanked Khalistan. The account has also posted a tweet mentioning Jinnah. Furthermore, the previous location of this account was Pakistan.

In a similar incident, another account had deleted all its tweets before February 8, the day on which this protest starts. After that, this account started tweeting all about the Hijab protest, reported the research centre which focuses on fact-checking and identifying hate speech.

ALSO READ: Hindu Jagarana Vedike seeks NIA probe into hijab row 

Similarly, there are many other fake accounts by the name of Muskan like @muskankhan_0786, @musk_a_n, @muskan1O, @MuskanKhanbibi, and many more.

Mostly the hashtag used was #Muskan. There were other hashtags too -- #allahuakbar, #MuslimGirls, #HijabRow, #Sherni, among others.

According to DFRAC, a non-partisan and independent media organisation, many imposters in Pakistan are misleading people in many ways. In one instance, an account named Hira Yusuf(@PapaPrinces4) changed its username to @JosieWilliam and then to @JosieTourist., explaining that many tweets are part of an agenda. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Pakistan Digital media Protest
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp