Japan schoolkids wilt in under-insulated classrooms

TOKYO: Pupils are wilting in ageing school buildings in Japan because poor insulation is cancelling out the effect of air conditioning, leading to drowsy kids and testy teachers.

But it also means higher electricity bills and more carbon emissions in a country that campaigners say is behind on making buildings more energy efficient.

"Children are often banned from playing outside, while teachers frantically ask them to drink water from morning to afternoon," said Tokyo elementary school teacher Yuriko Takahashi.

"Even when they can have a physical education class outside, they have to come back to a classroom that is so hot... Poor kids," the 29-year-old told AFP.

Japan just recorded its hottest July since records began 126 years ago, and since April heat has killed 59 people, according to the disaster management agency.

Last year, the country recorded its hottest September since records started, just after students got back to classrooms after summer holidays.

In recent days Japan has seen temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), with a record 12,666 heatstroke patients taken to hospital last week, according to broadcaster NHK.