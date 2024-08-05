Army takes over in Bangladesh; PM Hasina resigns, leaves Dhaka for 'safer place'

Bangladesh army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman has declared plans to establish an interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In his address to the nation , the army chief called for peace and assured the public that every death related to the current unrest will be held accountable. He emphasized that the military is committed to restoring order and finding a resolution by tonight.

“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.”

“Now, the students’ duty is to stay calm and help us," he added.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and left the Dhaka palace for a "safer place" amid escalating unrest and mounting pressure on her administration.

Cheering protesters stormed the Bangladeshi Prime Minister's palace on Monday after she fled, the culmination of more than a month of deadly anti-government protests.

Jubilant looking crowds waved flags, some dancing on top of a tank in the streets of Dhaka on Monday morning, before hundreds broke through the gates of Hasina's official residence.

Bangladesh's Channel 24 broadcast images of crowds running into the compound, waving to the camera as they celebrated.

A senior advisor to Sheikh Hasina had told AFP on Monday that the resignation of the embattled leader was a "possibility" after being questioned about the likelihood of her stepping down. "The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.