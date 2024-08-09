Bangla Spring was spearheaded by US, allege political analysts in Dhaka

NEW DELHI: The student protests that led to the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina government were facilitated by the US, allege political analysts in Bangladesh.

"What happened in Bangladesh in the past few weeks was planned and executed with the help of the US which had been eyeing a regime change for a long time. We refer to it as 'Bangla Spring' where students were introduced to radicalised communities and received training on regime change through study circles," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator, told The New Indian Express, adding that India was caught unawares.

The US was constantly highlighting human rights issues, imposed visa restrictions and sent many high level officials to Bangladesh over the last two years, he said.

"Sheikh Hasina banned the Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jamat-e-Islami with a gazette notification as she could see which way they were heading but that sparked this movement as these organisations helped mobilise students along with left wing political parties. The threat of millions of students storming Ganabhaban with no support from the army made the PM flee," added Professor Kalimullah.