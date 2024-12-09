Syrian rebel leader meets ex-PM to coordinate transfer of power as parliament backs 'people's will'

The Syrian parliament said Monday it supports the will of the people to build a new country, a day after President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels took over.

"December 8th was a historic day in the lives of all Syrians. We support the will of the people to build a new Syria towards a better future governed by law and justice," parliament, formerly pro-Assad, said in a statement carried by SANA -- the state news agency whose logo on Telegram now bears the three stars of the rebel flag.

Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani met with outgoing Syrian prime minister Mohammed al-Jalali and discussed the "transfer of power", the rebels said Monday.

Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, met Jalali "to coordinate a transfer of power that guarantees the provision of services" to Syria's people, said a statement posted on the rebels' Telegram channels. A short video of the meeting also showed Mohammed Bashir, who heads the rebels' "Salvation Government" in their northwest Syria bastion in attendance.