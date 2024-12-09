Kremlin refuses to confirm President Assad's 'whereabouts' in Russia

MOSCOW: The Kremlin declined on Monday to confirm reports that toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had fled to Moscow, adding that it was "surprised" by the rebel takeover.

"As for Mr Assad's whereabouts, I've got nothing to tell you," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that Assad and his family were in Moscow, hours after he fled the country as Islamist-led rebels entered Damascus.

Assad's son has been studying in the Russian capital.

Peskov said on Monday that if Russia granted asylum to Assad and his family, this would be a decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course such decisions cannot be taken without the head of state, and it's his decision," Peskov said.

He said there was no meeting with Assad on Putin's agenda.

Russia has given shelter to several ousted leaders, including former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

In brief comments on the dramatic events in Syria over the last few days, Peskov admitted the Kremlin was taken by surprise.

"What happened has surprised the whole world and, in this case, we are no exception," he said.