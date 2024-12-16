Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in India Monday for his first overseas visit as head of state, vowing to bolster ties between the neighbours.

Leaders of the island nation typically make their first visit to regional powerhouse India, which competes with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Leftist Dissanayake, who came to power in September on a pledge to fight corruption, is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later Monday.

Dissanayake said he had held "productive discussions" with India's finance foreign ministers, as well as national security adviser Ajit Doval.

"Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy," Dissanayake said in a statement.

"These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations."