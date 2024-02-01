South Africa says Israel is already ignoring UN court ruling ordering it to prevent deaths in Gaza

Since the ruling, Israel has continued its military offensive, which it says is aimed at Hamas, and hundreds more Palestinians have been killed, according to figures from the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The ministry said Wednesday that 150 people were killed in the territory in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinian deaths in the war to more than 26,700.

The Health Ministry's count does not differentiate between combatants and civilians. It says the majority of the dead are women and children.

“I can’t be dishonest. I believe the rulings of the court have been ignored,” South Africa's foreign minister said. “Hundreds of people have been killed in the last three or four days. And clearly Israel believes it has license to do as it wishes.”

Pandor said there was a danger of the world doing nothing to stop the civilian casualties in Gaza and said similar inaction contributed to the horrific death toll in the genocide in Rwanda in 1994, when more than 800,000 people were slaughtered in the East African country.

“We are allowing this to happen again, right before our eyes, on our TV screens,” Pandor said.

The court's ruling is binding on Israel, and the country could face UN sanctions if it is found to be breaching its orders, although any sanctions may be vetoed by close ally the United States.