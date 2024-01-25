Blinken again asks Israel to protect civilians after deadly strike on UN shelter in Gaza

LUANDA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday renewed calls for Israel to protect civilians after a deadly strike on a UN shelter in Gaza that brought rare US condemnation.

Two tank shells struck the UN shelter Wednesday in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, killing 12 people, according to the United Nations.

On a visit to Angola, Blinken told reporters that the UN shelter "is essential and it has to be protected".

"We have reaffirmed this with the government of Israel and it is my understanding that they are, as is necessary and appropriate, looking into this incident," Blinken said, without saying at what level discussions took place.