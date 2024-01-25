'Supporting terrorism': Israel far-right minister slams Qatar over Hamas attack

JERUSALEM: Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday accused Qatar, a key mediator in efforts to free its hostages, of being responsible for the October 7 Hamas attack.

His comments came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was caught on tape allegedly telling hostages' families this week that Qatar's mediation was "problematic" when it came to resolving the hostage crisis.

Qatar is the "patron of Hamas and is largely responsible for the massacre committed by Hamas of Israeli citizens", Smotrich said on X, formerly Twitter.