Intense fighting in south Gaza sends residents fleeing as Israel vows to shut out UN agency

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Intense fighting raged Saturday in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, sending residents fleeing further south as Israel's military targets the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The unabated hostilities came alongside soaring tensions between Israel and the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which has been at the heart of humanitarian efforts in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the agency said it had sacked several staff whom Israel accused of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack, leading some key donor countries to suspend funding.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Israel wanted to ensure the UN agency, which provided education, health, and other services to Palestinians in Gaza, "will not be part of the day after" the bloodiest-ever war in the territory.

A day earlier, the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled Israel must prevent possible acts of genocide in the conflict and allow in aid, but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

Israel's military campaign began soon after Hamas's October 7 attack, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages, and Israel says around 132 of them remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas, and Hamas-ruled Gaza's health ministry says the Israeli military offensive has killed at least 26,257 people, most of them women and children.