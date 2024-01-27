Israel says will seek to stop UN agency's activities in Gaza after war

JERUSALEM: Israel will seek to stop the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Gaza after the war, a minister said Saturday, after Israel accused several UNRWA staff of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack.

Israel was aiming to ensure "UNRWA will not be a part of the day after", Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he would try to gather support from the US, EU and other major donors to the agency.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday slammed Israeli "threats" against UNRWA, urging the UN and other international organisations not to "cave in to the threats and blackmail".