US says it will continue to view India as strategic partner despite having concerns over ties with Russia

WASHINGTON: The US has said it would continue to view India as a strategic partner and have a robust dialogue with it despite having concerns over its ties with Russia, underlining that it trusts that New Delhi would convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin the importance of adhering to the UN charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity over Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Russia for two days for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that has been watched closely by the West amidst the raging Ukraine conflict.

During his talks with Putin on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi told President Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed amid bombs and bullets.

On Tuesday, spokespersons of the Pentagon and the State Department reacted separately to questions on India's relationship with Russia and Modi's visit to Moscow.

"India and Russia have had a relationship for a very long time. From a US perspective, India is a strategic partner with whom we continue to engage in full and frank dialogue to include their relationship with Russia. As it relates to the NATO summit being this week, of course, like you, the world is focused on that," Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference.

On the other hand, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference that the US has been quite clear about its "concerns about India's relationship with Russia."

"We have expressed those privately directly to the Indian government, and continue to do so. And that has not changed," Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

India has been stoutly defending its "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia and maintained the momentum in the ties notwithstanding the Ukraine conflict.