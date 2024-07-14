Donald Trump assassination attempt: What we know so far

Trump says ' felt the bullet'

Trump gave his first account of the shooting at 8:42 pm, posting on his Truth Social site. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump wrote.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

The White House said President Joe Biden was given an initial briefing on the incident by 6:50 pm.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick," Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Shortly before 10:30 pm, Biden's office said he had spoken to Trump and would cut short his beach weekend to return to Washington.

An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen videos and photos taken at the Trump rally, as well as satellite imagery of the site, shows the shooter was able to get astonishingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking.

A video posted to social media and geolocated by the AP shows the body of a man wearing gray camouflage lying motionless on the roof of a manufacturing plant just north of the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump’s rally was held.

The roof was less than 150 metres (yards) from where Trump was speaking, a distance from which a decent marksman could reasonably hit a human-sized target.

For reference, 150 metres is a distance at which US Army recruits must hit a scaled human-sized silhouette to qualify with the M16 assault rifle in basic training. The AR-15, like the shooter at the Trump rally had, is the semi-automatic civilian version of the military M16.

Shooter named

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania's Bethel Park, according to US media. The attacker was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, US media reported.

As per public records, Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican but had also made a small donation to a Democratic-aligned group in 2021.

Crooks was named by the FBI "as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump."

The Secret Service said the shooter "fired multiple shots towards the stage from an elevated position outside the rally" before being "neutralized" by agents.

Members of the Secret Service's counter-sniper team and counter-assault team were at the rally, according to two law enforcement officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to discuss the details of the investigation.

The heavily-armed counter-assault team, whose Secret Service code name is “Hawkeye,” is responsible for eliminating threats so that other agents can shield and take away the person they are protecting.

The counter-sniper team, known by the code name “Hercules,” uses long-range binoculars and is equipped with sniper rifles to deal with long-range threats.

Multiple witnesses said they saw the gunman before the shooting and alerted authorities. Trump supporter Ryan Knight said he saw the attacker on a nearby building. "When I was sitting there, a guy said, 'oh God, he had a gun'," Knight told journalists.

Local police said they had "responded to a number of reports of suspicious activity" but gave no further details.