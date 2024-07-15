Anti-terrorism court indicts ex-Pak foreign minister Qureshi in May 9 violence case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court here on Monday charged top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case involving the burning down of a police station during the May 9 violence last year.

Qureshi, 68, who was brought to Kot Lakhpat jail here from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi under tight security, has several cases related to May 9 violence, including arson, filed against him at the Shadman police station, Geo News reported.

The court had summoned Qureshi to initiate indictment proceedings against him and ordered him to present witnesses in the next hearing scheduled for July 22.

The indictment of Qureshi came hours before the Pakistan government announced its decision to ban Khan's PTI for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities.