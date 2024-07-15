Pakistan government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party, says information minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government will ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities, it was announced on Monday.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced that the federal government has decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging that the former ruling party was involved in anti-state activities, The News International reported.

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on account of multiple cases against him.

Tarar said that clear evidence was available to impose restrictions on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the government would initiate proceedings against the party.

The government's decision comes on the heels of relief given to the PTI by the Supreme Court in the reserved seats case as well as to Khan in the illegal marriage case.