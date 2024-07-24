China FM Wang hosts Ukraine counterpart Kuleba; discusses peace plans

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in southern China on Wednesday, with both sides calling for peace as Russia's war grinds on against its neighbour.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war.

Beijing's foreign ministry said the pair held talks in the city of Guangzhou, with spokeswoman Mao Ning telling journalists they "exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis".

"Although the conditions and timing are not yet mature, we support all efforts that contribute to peace and are willing to continue to play a constructive role for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks," she said.

"China has always been firmly committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis," she added.

In a statement, Kuleba said Ukraine "also wants to follow the path of peace, recovery, and development".

"I am convinced that these are the strategic priorities that we share," he said, adding "Russian aggression has destroyed peace and slowed down development".