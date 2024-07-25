Netanyahu, Biden to meet on elusive Gaza deal

As part of his first White House visit during Biden's presidency, Netanyahu will hold talks with the US leader in the Oval Office at 1:00 pm (1700 GMT), and both will later meet the families of US hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli military announced on Thursday the recovery of the bodies of five people held in Gaza since the October 7 attack, in an operation in the city of Khan Yunis.

In a primetime speech explaining his decision on Sunday to bow out of the US presidential election, the 81-year-old Biden made clear that the conflict would remain a top priority.

"I'm going to keep working to end the war on Gaza, bring home all the hostages to bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war," Biden said in his address to the nation.

A senior US administration official said on Wednesday that negotiations on a Gaza deal were in the last stretch and that Biden would try to close some "final gaps" with Netanyahu.

Closing stages

"We believe it's in the closing stages and a deal is closeable," the US official said on condition of anonymity, adding that there would be "lot of activity in the coming week."

The US official played down Netanyahu's fiery speech to Congress, which sparked rowdy protests.