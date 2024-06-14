Kuwaiti firm whose workers died in fire announces Rs 8 lakh relief for families

KOCHI: Kuwait-based NBTC Group, whose workers died in the fire in one of its accommodations there, has announced Rs eight lakh as immediate relief to each of the families of the deceased.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to keep the families of the deceased as "part of the NBTC family".

"As a measure of immediate relief we have sanctioned INR 8 lakh to the families of each of the victims and INR 2 lakh to the families of those who are injured," the company said in a statement posted on its Linkedin profile.

NBTC said it was greatly "shocked and saddened by the tragic incident" in one of its residential accommodations at Mangaf in Kuwait.

The employees of the company were living in the building in Kuwait that caught fire killing 49 people on June 12.

Keralite K G Abraham, a prominent businessman from Niranam in Pathanamthitta district is a partner and managing director of the NBTC group.

According to the Central Travancore Chamber of Commerce and Industry website, NBTC is the biggest construction group in Kuwait.