Biden presses Netanyahu on Gaza after hot mic moment

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: US President Joe Biden said Friday that Benjamin Netanyahu must allow more aid into Gaza, after he was caught on a hot mic saying he would confront the Israeli premier over the conflict.

Biden was overheard saying after his State of the Union speech on Thursday that he'd told Netanyahu they would have a "come to Jesus" meeting, reflecting growing frustration with Israel.

"Yes he does," Biden told reporters when asked, in the wake of the recorded comments, if Netanyahu needed to do more to let in relief to the Palestinian territory amid UN warnings of looming famine.

Asked by reporters why he had said a meeting was necessary, Biden added that "I didn't say that in the speech," referring to his State of the Union address Thursday night, and then said that "you guys (were) eavesdropping (on) things."