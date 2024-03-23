Israel defence chief to head to US Sunday for Gaza talks: Statement

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant will leave Sunday for talks in the United States, the government said, amid growing tensions between the allies over the war in Gaza.

Gallant will meet with US counterpart Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan "and additional senior officials", a statement said.

"The parties will discuss developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organisation in Gaza, efforts undertaken to return the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, humanitarian efforts and measures required to ensure regional stability," it said.

The visit comes after Blinken's latest whistle-stop tour of the region during which he warned that an Israeli offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah would be a "mistake" that "risks further isolating Israel around the world".