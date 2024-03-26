World

Senior Russian security official says Ukraine behind Moscow attack: Agencies

Previously, Kyiv had strongly denied any involvement in the assault. An IS affiliate group had came forward claiming the responibility of the attack.
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on March 23, 2024, firefighters work in the burned concert hall after an attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.Photo | AP
Online Desk

A senior Russian security official said Tuesday that Ukraine was behind the attack on a Moscow concert hall that left at least 139 people dead, news agencies reported.

"Of course, Ukraine," said Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, answering a question on whether Kyiv or the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility, was behind Friday's attack.

Kyiv had strongly denied any involvement in the assault on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, and the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate had claimed responsibility.

U.S. intelligence officials also had confirmed the claim by the IS affiliate.

(This is a developing story)

