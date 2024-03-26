Senior Russian security official says Ukraine behind Moscow attack: Agencies

A senior Russian security official said Tuesday that Ukraine was behind the attack on a Moscow concert hall that left at least 139 people dead, news agencies reported.

"Of course, Ukraine," said Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, answering a question on whether Kyiv or the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility, was behind Friday's attack.

Kyiv had strongly denied any involvement in the assault on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, and the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate had claimed responsibility.

U.S. intelligence officials also had confirmed the claim by the IS affiliate.

