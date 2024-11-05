A tiny village in Tamil Nadu where Kamala Harris has ancestral roots is praying for her win

The village's sudden fame has helped bring money into the village. Recently, construction began on a water storage tank with funds donated by a local bank. Village residents say it will carry a plaque with Harris' name.

Harris' late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in India. After moving to the US to study, she married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala, a Sanskrit word for "lotus flower".

Other than trips during her childhood, Harris hasn't visited India much —particularly not since becoming vice president — but she has often spoken emotionally about her ties to her late mother’s country of birth. On Tuesday, she released a campaign video highlighting her mother, who arrived in the US at age 19 and became a cancer researcher.

Titled "Mother", the video ends with a narrator saying: "This daughter of Shyamala, this daughter of the American story, is ready to lead us forward."

Harris has often talked about how she was guided by the values of her Indian-born grandfather and mother. She has also spoken of her love of south Indian food, especially a type of steamed rice cake called idli.

Harris' name is engraved in a list of donors — her aunt Sarala Gopalan gave money to the temple in her name — along with that of her grandfather.