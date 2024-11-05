Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple

OTTAWA: A Canadian police officer has been suspended for participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, according to a media report.

On Sunday, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

There were unverified videos circulating on social media about the protest.

The videos appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, as reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Peel Police is "aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration," said Media Relations Officer Richard Chin in an email to CBC News.

"This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act," he said.

"We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete."