Election results are already in from this tiny US hamlet

Dixville Notch, a tiny resort town in the state of New Hampshire is known for its longstanding tradition of being the first in the United States to complete in-person voting, marked the start of Election Day with a tied presidential vote of 3-3. This quaint community, which has a population of just six residents, cast their ballots at the stroke of midnight, continuing a practice that dates back to 1960.

The unique voting event attracted attention as both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump received three votes each, reflecting the incredibly close national polls in the White House race. As the clock struck twelve, the gathering of journalists witnessed the moment with excitement, which was accompanied by a spirited rendition of the US national anthem played on an accordion.