Georgia Democratic prosecutor pursuing election case against Trump faces Republican challenger

ATLANTA: A Republican lawyer who interned in the White House under Donald Trump is challenging Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought charges against the former president over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Courtney Kramer worked in the White House counsel's office during the Trump presidency and is active in GOP organizations. She's the first Republican to run for district attorney in Fulton County since 2000.

Fulton County, which is home to 11% of the state's electorate and includes most of the city of Atlanta, is a Democratic stronghold.

Willis took office in January 2021 after beating her predecessor — and former boss — longtime District Attorney Paul Howard in a bitter Democratic primary fight in 2020.

She made headlines just a month into her tenure when she announced in February 2021 that she was investigating whether Trump and others broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow loss in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Two and a half years later, after an investigation that included calling dozens of witnesses before a special grand jury, she obtained a sprawling racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others in August 2023.