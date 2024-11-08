What to know about the 2024 presidential election and what comes next

Who controls the House and Senate?

The Republicans won back control of the Senate from Democrats, though we won't know the final margin until the last few races have been called. There are too many races where counting is still ongoing to know which party will control the House of Representatives. Republicans currently control that chamber.

Is there going to be a recount?

There is no indication there will be a recount of the presidential election in any state. However, there remain a couple of Senate races and several House races where counting is continuing and we don't know who won those. There could conceivably be recounts in some of those contests.

How many terms can a president serve?

A president is limited to two terms under the Constitution. As this will be Trump's second term, he cannot run again. He is not eligible to run in 2028 and has said he will not seek office again.

How will Trump's election be ratified?

States have to finish their ballot counts and formally certify the winner of their popular vote by Dec. 11. The presidential winners in each state get the state's electors, who vote when the Electoral College meets on Dec. 17. Trump should win that vote because he's won enough states to win an Electoral College majority.