COP29: Climate fight is bigger than one election, says US climate envoy after Trump's election

BAKU: As the world gathers in Baku for the COP29 climate summit, John Podesta, the US climate envoy, has reassured global leaders that America’s commitment to fighting climate change remains steadfast, even with President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Podesta’s statements come as the impact of last week’s election reverberates through the conference halls, casting uncertainty over the future direction of US climate policy.

"This is not the end of our fight for a cleaner, safer planet. Facts are still facts. Science is still science. The fight is bigger than one election, one political cycle in one country," Podesta said in a press briefing. He accepted that the prospect of Trump’s climate stance was "bitterly disappointing" for those hoping the US would continue aggressive climate action.

While the federal government under Trump may sideline climate action, Podesta said that significant progress has been made in the United States, driven not only by government policies but also by states, cities, and the private sector.

"The work to contain climate change is going to continue in the United States with commitment and passion and belief," he said, urging private sector leaders to expand clean energy investments.