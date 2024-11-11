Young Black, Latino men say they chose Trump because of the economy and jobs. Here's how and why

WASHINGTON: Brian Leija, a 31-year-old small-business owner from Belton, Texas, was not surprised that a growing number of Latino men of his generation voted for Donald Trump for president this year. Leija had voted for the Republican in 2016 and 2020.

Leija's rationale was simple: He said he has benefited from Trump's economic policies, especially tax cuts.

"I am a blue-collar worker," Leija said. "So, tax breaks for small businesses are ideal for what I do."

For DaSean Gallishaw, a consultant in Fairfax, Virginia, a vote for Trump was rooted in what he saw as Democrats' rhetoric not matching their actions. "It's been a very long time since the Democrats ever really kept their promises to what they're going to do for the minority communities," he said.

Gallishaw, 25, who is Black, also voted for Trump twice before. This year, he said, he thought the former president's "minority community outreach really showed up."

Trump gained a larger share of Black and Latino voters than he did in 2020, when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and most notably among men under age 45, according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 120,000 voters.

Even as Democrat Kamala Harris won majorities of Black and Latino voters, it wasn't enough to give the vice president the White House, because of the gains Trump made.