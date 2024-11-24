US SEC has no jurisdiction to summon foreign nationals, Adani notice to go via 'proper channel'

NEW YORK: The US SEC will need to serve summons on Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his nephew Sagar, through proper diplomatic channels.

This is because the SEC has no jurisdiction to directly summon foreign nationals in the alleged USD 265 million (Rs 2,200 crore) payoffs case, according to sources.

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants Adanis to explain their stand on allegations of paying bribes to secure lucrative solar power contracts but that request will have to follow the established protocol of routing it through the Indian Embassy in the US and following other diplomatic formalities, two sources aware of the matter said.

The US SEC has no jurisdiction over foreign nationals and cannot send anything by post to them.

The 1965 Hague Convention and the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between India and the US govern such matters. These clearly lay out the established procedure to be followed in such requests.

The summons, which is part of the legal docket that SEC filed before a New York court, will take some time before it can actually be served on the Adanis, they said. No summons has been served on Adanis so far.