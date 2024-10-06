Israeli airstrike on mosque in central Gaza kills at least 21 people

DEIR AL-BALAH: An apparent Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 21 people in central Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.

The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, the hospital said in a statement.

"The number of deaths rose to 21 and a large number of wounded as a result of the occupation (Israel) bombing of a mosque sheltering displaced people in front of the gate of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip," said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control centre" at the mosque.

The latest strikes add to the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which is nearing 42,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths, but many of the dead were women and children.

The attack early Sunday came after Israel bombarded Lebanon on Saturday as it targeted both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters.

Thousands of people in Lebanon, including Palestinian refugees, continued to flee the widening conflict in the region, while rallies were held around the world marking the approaching anniversary of the start of the war in Gaza.