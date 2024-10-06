Iran oil minister visits key site after Israeli threats

TEHRAN: Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited an oil facility on Kharg Island on Sunday amid growing concerns over potential Israeli air strikes targeting such vital sites.

The visit comes after an Israeli official said the country was "preparing a response" after Iran launched a barrage of missiles this week at Israel, its sworn enemy.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the 200 missiles were fired to avenge the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan in a September 27 strike on Beirut.