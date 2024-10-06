Israel attacks mosque in central Gaza, kills at least 26 people

DEIR AL-BALAH: An Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 26 people in central Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.

The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, the hospital said in a statement.

"The number of martyrs brought to hospitals as a result of the occupation's targeting of displaced people in the Ibn Rushd school and Al Aqsa Martyrs mosque reached 26, with several more wounded," the health ministry said in a statement.

The Gaza civil defence agency had earlier said 21 people had been killed in the pre-dawn strike in central Gaza's Deir El-Balah area.

The Israeli military claimed that it was a "precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control centre" at the mosque.

The latest strikes have brought the death toll to nearly 42,000, which includes more than 16,800 children, 11,000 women, 1000 health care and aid workers and 174 journalists among other civilians.

The attack early Sunday came after Israel bombarded Lebanon on Saturday.