Netanyahu vows 'never again' as Israel marks first anniversary of October 7 attack

Never again

"We are changing the security reality in our region; for the sake of our children, for the sake of our future, to ensure that what happened on the seventh of October will not happen again. Never again," Netanyahu said in a cabinet address.

"Never again" is a phrase associated with efforts to ensure the Holocaust and other genocides are not repeated.

US President Joe Biden said the attack was also a dark day for Palestinians, adding that too many civilians had suffered in a year of war, while reiterating his administration's commitment to Israel's safety.

Meanwhile, Hamas and its Lebanese allies vowed to keep fighting, with the Palestinian militants describing their attack on Israel as "glorious" and Hezbollah branding it a "cancerous" entity that must be "eliminated".

Worldwide, events paid tribute to the victims of Hamas's attack as others voiced support for the Palestinians after a year of war in Gaza.

Israel's military said Monday at least four projectiles were fired from Gaza just minutes after the commemorations began, adding that it had "struck Hamas launch posts and underground terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip".

Hamas's armed wing said in a statement that it had fired rockets near the border with Gaza and at Tel Aviv.

The military said sirens sounded in northern and central Israel, which has come under daily rocket fire from Lebanon and Gaza.

Rally for hostages

Early on October 7, 2023, the Hamas attack began with thousands of rockets fired at Israeli border communities.

At the same time militants stormed across the border and attacked nearly 50 different sites, including kibbutzim communities, army bases and the Nova music festival.

Militants killed festival-goers en masse and went door-to-door in farming communities, shooting residents dead in their homes.

Hours later, Israel launched a military offensive on Gaza that has reduced swathes of the territory to rubble, and displaced nearly all of its 2.4 million residents at least once amid an unrelenting humanitarian crisis.

Militants took 251 people hostage into Gaza, and 97 are still being held in the coastal territory, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

An Israeli campaign group on Monday announced the death of a Gaza hostage named Idan Shtivi, 28, who was abducted at the Nova festival.

In retaliation for the October 7 attack, Netanyahu vowed to crush Hamas and bring home all the hostages.

With Israel expanding the focus of its war to Lebanon, he promised to ensure tens of thousands of Israelis forced to flee Hezbollah fire are able to return to their homes.

Since last month, Israel has conducted massive strikes on Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon and launched ground operations across the border.

The war has killed more than 1,110 people in Lebanon and forced more than one million to flee their homes.

Israel's military said its air force was launching extensive strikes across southern Lebanon on Monday. Lebanon's health ministry said an overnight bombardment had killed 10 firefighters.

The military also said it had conducted a "targeted" strike in southern Beirut, Hezbollah's main bastion.

To the south, Israel's campaign in Gaza is far from over, with the military saying it has encircled the Jabaliya area after indications Hamas was rebuilding there.

Rescuers said 17 people, including nine children, were killed on Sunday by Israeli air strikes there.