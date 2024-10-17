Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar 'killed' in Gaza: Netanyahu says 'our war has not yet ended'

In the past months, Israel has eliminated a string of senior figures from Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah with airstrikes. Israel has claimed to have killed the head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, in an airstrike, but the group has said he survived.

But in Sinwar's case, troops found him by chance.

An Israeli military official said that Sinwar "engaged in combat" with Israeli troops operating in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, and was spotted running into a building. The army struck the building with tank fire.

The army had suspected a number of top Hamas officials including Sinwar were in the vicinity, but Sinwar was not the target of that day's specific operations, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity under military briefing rules.

Visiting the site of the killing, Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi said that while the military had conducted "many special operations in this war where we had excellent information .... Here, we didn't have that and the response was very, very strong."

Photos circulating online showed the body of a man resembling Sinwar with a gaping head wound, dressed in a military-style vest, half buried in the rubble of a destroyed building. The security official confirmed the photos were taken by Israeli security officials at the scene. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

The military said three militants were killed in the operation. Police said one of them was confirmed as Sinwar by dental records and fingerprints, and DNA tests were ongoing. Sinwar was imprisoned by Israel from the late 1980s until 2011, and during that time he underwent treatment for brain cancer – leaving Israeli authorities with extensive medical records.