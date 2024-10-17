Israel foreign minister says Yahya Sinwar has been 'eliminated'; no comment from Hamas

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who Israel has accused of masterminding the group's attack on October 7 last year.

"The mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7th, was eliminated today by IDF (Israeli military) soldiers," Katz said in a statement sent to media.

Earlier, the Israeli military said Thursday it was looking into whether Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza, while an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians killed at least 28 people, including five children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The military said in a statement that three militants were killed during operations in Gaza, without specifying where or elaborating further. It said the identities of the three were so far not confirmed, but it was “checking the possibility” that one of the three was Sinwar.

Sinwar was one of the chief architects of Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel has vowed to kill him since the beginning of its brutal war on Gaza. Throughout the war, Sinwar has been in hiding.