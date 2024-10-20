Israel strikes Beirut in response to Hezbollah drone attack on Netanyahu's residence

JERUSALEM: Two Israeli air strikes targeted south Beirut on Sunday after the Israeli army warned civilians to evacuate the stronghold of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, state media said.

The reported strikes came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement of trying to assassinate him by attacking his residence.

"Enemy (Israeli) airplanes carried out two strikes this morning on Beirut's southern suburbs, one of them hitting a residential building in Haret Hreik" near a mosque and a hospital, the National News Agency reported.

The Israeli military had earlier issued an "urgent warning" for civilians living near buildings it said were affiliated with Hezbollah in the neighbourhood to immediately evacuate.

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF (Israeli army) will work against in the near future," the military's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Telegram.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate the building and those adjacent to it immediately and move away from it for a distance of no less than 500 metres."

Similar warnings have preceded Israeli air strikes in recent weeks after Israel stepped up its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.