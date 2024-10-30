Israel must step in if it bans UNRWA that is a lifeline for war-torn Gaza: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations stressed Tuesday that if Israel enacts new laws cutting ties with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the Israeli government will have to meet their needs under international law.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that there is no alternative to the agency, known as UNRWA. It has been a lifeline during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and the Israeli legislation “will have devastating consequences for Palestinian refugees” in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The UN agencies for children, health, and migration also emphasised that UNRWA is the “backbone” of the world body's operations in Gaza, where people have relied on its emergency food aid and health centres during the yearlong war, which has killed tens of thousands and left much of the enclave in ruins.

The United Nations is encouraged by statements of support for UNRWA from various countries, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding, “We would very much appreciate efforts by any member state to help us get over this hurdle.”

Israel has alleged that some of UNRWA’s 13,000 staffers in Gaza participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas that sparked the war. It has also accused hundreds of UNRWA staff of having militant ties and claimed to have found Hamas military assets in or under the agency’s facilities.

Israel's New Laws

Two laws passed Monday could prevent UNRWA from continuing its work. Even the US, Israel's closest ally, has joined many governments and humanitarian organisations in opposing the legislation, which won’t take effect for three months.

Guterres sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlining his concerns.

As an occupying power, under international humanitarian law, Israel is required to ensure that the needs of Palestinians are met, including for food, health care, and education, Guterres stated. If Israel cannot meet those needs, it must allow and facilitate the activities of the UN, as “UNRWA is the principal means by which assistance is supplied to Palestinian refugees.”

If UNRWA's activities are restricted or halted, Guterres warned that Israel would have to fill the vacuum “to ensure the needs of the population are met.”

“Otherwise, it would be in violation of international law,” Dujarric added.