Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their debate

Can Trump focus?

Trump is not known for his discipline or preparation. His debate performances, like his governing style, are typically fueled much more by instinct than thoughtful analysis.

Therefore, few expect Trump to offer a clear and concise line of attack against Harris on Tuesday night. Still, he needs to do better than the kitchen-sink approach he’s been testing on the campaign trail for much of the last month.

Trump has questioned Harris’ racial identity. He’s falsely called her a communist. He’s questioned her strength. He’s jabbed her as a San Francisco liberal. And he’s reminded voters that she has served in the Biden White House for nearly four years and would presumably continue the president’s policies for another four years if she wins.

It is the Biden connection that many Republicans, inside and outside of Trump’s campaign, believe is most effective. They want him to evoke Ronald Reagan’s 1980 debate-stage jab — “Are you better off?” — early and often.

The question is whether Trump can deliver that message in a way that isn’t immediately overshadowed by a much more controversial statement. Recent history offers reasons to be skeptical.

Body language matters

There will, of course, be an obvious gender dynamic on stage Tuesday night.

Fair or not, body language and tone are viewed differently in a debate between a man and a woman. Just ask Hillary Clinton. She said Trump made her “skin crawl” when he stood behind her as she was speaking during a town hall-style debate in 2016.

The candidates will be expected to stay behind their podiums on Tuesday night. But Republicans are hopeful that Trump will avoid any other provocations like pointing, yelling or otherwise approaching Harris in a way that might be off-putting to suburban women or other swing voters.

Harris, too, will face unique challenges related to her race and gender as voters consider whether to make her the nation’s first female president. Some voters still say they’re not comfortable with the idea. If she comes across as angry, she risks playing into racist tropes about Black women.

While the gender dynamic looms, do not underestimate the significance of their age difference, either.

Harris is almost two decades younger than the 78-year-old Trump. Age was viewed as a political advantage for Trump when he was facing the 81-year-old Biden, but the situation is now reversed against the 59-year-old Harris. If he wins, Trump would be the oldest U.S. president ever elected.

The format will be somewhat different as well, in accordance with a set of rules the candidates agreed upon this week.

There will be no live audience, no opening statements and no props allowed. Candidates’ microphones will be muted when their opponent is on the clock, a stipulation that created some controversy in recent days.

Trump reluctantly agreed to the mute function when he faced Biden in June, but after that debate, his team determined it was a net positive if voters did not hear from the Republican former president while his opponent was speaking. Harris’ team was pushing to return to a normal format without mute buttons.