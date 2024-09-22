Anura Dissanayake wins: A closer look at Sri Lanka's first Communist president

Sri Lanka has its first Communist president in 56-year-old Anura Kumar Dissanayake - a historic verdict after a second round of counting, another first in the island's presidential election history.

Dissanayake trumped his nearest rival Sajith Premadasa and the serving president Ranil Wickremesinghe after winning more than 5.63 million votes. Considering he led by 1 million votes with a 10% difference on total, the Sri Lankan Election Commision decided to declare him the winner.

It marked a spectacular turnaround as Dissanayake had won a mere 3% of the vote in the last presidential election in 2019. He is set to take oath on Monday according to PTI.

The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader's campaign was built on sweeping reforms, tackling corruption and ensuring economic relief.

In short, Dissanayake offered a political revolution through the ballot.

Dissanayake hails from Thambuttegama, in the North Central District of Anuradhapura.

In his own words, "an aspirational youth who wanted to change the world," the man who will be President has consistently claimed that only a massive political transition can help Sri Lanka dig itself out from the current morass. A core value in this is to empower the island's majority - the working class, the rural folks - who have no say in political decision making.

The son of "working class parents" as he describes himself, Dissanayake attended two public schools in his hometown, and was the first student from Thambuttegama to enter university. His involvement with student politics saw him join the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in 1987. Soon he was fully absorbed in JVP politics.