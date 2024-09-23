Sri Lanka picks Dissanayake as prez to fix economy

The president-elect noted the need to amend the election laws to enable certain sections of the public such as migrant workers to be able to vote, and promised to accord it high priority. However, he said it would not be possible to pass these amendments before the next bunch of elections.

“Our country is unstable in many ways. There are economic, political, social, geopolitical challenges before us. They need to be addressed with care. But to address them, the NPP believed the rulers have to be mandated by the people. Without a public mandate, it becomes a distorted administration as we witnessed recently,” he said.

Sri Lanka’s election history has been marred by election violence from time to time. But the 2024 polls witnessed minimum incidents.